Christmas Party Nights at The Thatch Pub Killenard and Muldowneys Steakhouse and Grill Rooms

The Thatch Pub Killenard and Muldowneys Steakhouse and Grill Rooms.

Tel : (057) 8623058/086 3029796 /muldowa2@gmail.com

Now taking bookings for Christmas party nights with live entertainment on

Friday and Saturday, December 13th and 14th

and

Saturday and Sunday, December 20th and 21st

Mary Byrne of X factor fame is playing on Saturday, December 20th (limited tickets available)

Sumptuous 5 course Dinner and entertainment €45 p/p,

Christmas canapés, mulled wine and prosecco on arrival.

Christmas Party Menu:

STARTERS

Cream of Chestnut soup with Crispy bacon and candied chestnut crouton

Vol au vent with chicken and wild mushroom fricasse

Smoked duck parfait with kumquat marmalade and brioche toasts

House special quinoa and roasted vegetable salad

..............................................................................................

MAIN COURSE

Traditional roast turkey and honey glazed baked ham with herb stuffing, cranberry relish, turkey jus and all of the trimmings

Braised daube of beef with creamed leeks,celeriac puree, truffle mash and roasted root vegetable selection

Wild Atlantic salmon darne in champagne, shrimp and samphire sauce with gratin dauphinoise

Homemade Lebanese flafel with a selection of traditional accompaniments

................................................................................................

DESSERT

Christmas Pavlova with cognac cream, pomegranate, candied satsuma and starfruit

Homemade Christmas pudding with brandy and orange butter

Sticky Toffee and date pudding with hazelnut gelato

................................................................................................

Tea/coffee/liqueurs Christmas chocolates