Sponsored Content
Christmas Party Nights at The Thatch Pub Killenard and Muldowneys Steakhouse and Grill Rooms
The Thatch Killenard
The Thatch Pub Killenard and Muldowneys Steakhouse and Grill Rooms.
Tel : (057) 8623058/086 3029796 /muldowa2@gmail.com
Now taking bookings for Christmas party nights with live entertainment on
Friday and Saturday, December 13th and 14th
and
Saturday and Sunday, December 20th and 21st
Mary Byrne of X factor fame is playing on Saturday, December 20th (limited tickets available)
Sumptuous 5 course Dinner and entertainment €45 p/p,
Christmas canapés, mulled wine and prosecco on arrival.
Christmas Party Menu:
STARTERS
Cream of Chestnut soup with Crispy bacon and candied chestnut crouton
Vol au vent with chicken and wild mushroom fricasse
Smoked duck parfait with kumquat marmalade and brioche toasts
House special quinoa and roasted vegetable salad
..............................................................................................
MAIN COURSE
Traditional roast turkey and honey glazed baked ham with herb stuffing, cranberry relish, turkey jus and all of the trimmings
Braised daube of beef with creamed leeks,celeriac puree, truffle mash and roasted root vegetable selection
Wild Atlantic salmon darne in champagne, shrimp and samphire sauce with gratin dauphinoise
Homemade Lebanese flafel with a selection of traditional accompaniments
................................................................................................
DESSERT
Christmas Pavlova with cognac cream, pomegranate, candied satsuma and starfruit
Homemade Christmas pudding with brandy and orange butter
Sticky Toffee and date pudding with hazelnut gelato
................................................................................................
Tea/coffee/liqueurs Christmas chocolates
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on