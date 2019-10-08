Super recycling campaign for children at Laois Shopping Centre

Younger customers at Laois Shopping Centre have just been given a very fun reason to recycle their empty clean plastic bottles.

The shopping centre has launched a super recycling campaign aimed at children. The centre will have a large cube on the mall into which children are asked to throw their empty plastic bottles with their entry forms inside them. The lucky winner will be contacted on November 4 and will receive an Ipad for themselves and €1,000 for their school.

Manager Kevin Doyle says, "We are very much aware of how important recycling is to our customers and for our country so we are delighted to help in any way we can to ensure more plastic is being recycled and not ending up in landfill or in our oceans. "When our cube is full we estimate we will have 10,000 plastic bottles which the shopping centre will recycle at the end of the campaign."

The Laois Shopping Centre is committed to supporting its local community with campaigns and initiatives like this. All local schools have been asked to compete and take part in this awareness campaign.