Laois celebrates with biggest ever National Women's Enterprise Day

The largest-ever programme of events for National Women’s Enterprise Day took place last week.

An annual initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), including LEO Laois, the theme for this year’s event was “Making It Happen” with the aim of inspiring more women in Ireland to start and grow their own business.

The networking event for entrepreneurs in Laois took place in Gloster House, Birr and was organised in partnership with Local Enterprise Offices Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Over 140 local entrepreneurs and businesswomen participated and speakers included: Collette Twomey, Managing Director of Clonakilty Black Pudding, Ellen Gunning, Director of Irish Academy of Public Relations, Emma Rose Conroy, Euro Stallions . Louise Lennox, Celebrity Chef ‘ The Restaurant’ and Co-founder of Foodoppi. MC for the event was Susan Keogh, Newstalk.

National Women’s Enterprise Day was officially opened by Pat Breen T.D., Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, who attended the Dublin event in Fingal.

He said, “It is important for Ireland as a country that there should be a far greater participation of females in our entrepreneurial landscape and it is very positive to see the stats moving in the right direction.

“Events like National Women’s Enterprise Day play a key role in continuing that momentum.

Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise of Local Enterprise Office Laois said,

“Now in its thirteenth year, National Women’s Enterprise Day is an important milestonein the Local Enterprise Office calendar.

“It gives us the opportunity to highlight the success stories of women in Laois who continue to do amazing things in business, across every sector.

“The day itself is also an opportunity for businesswomen to network, engage, share tips and advice and to find outwhat supports are availablefor their business through their Local Enterprise Office.”

National Women’s Enterprise Day has grown year-on-year with 17 events taking place across the country with over 1,700 female entrepreneurs in attendance.

There was an 18% increase in female entrepreneurs taking Local Enterprise Office training programmes last year as almost 22,000 female entrepreneurs and businesswomen engaged with their LEO on supports in 2018.