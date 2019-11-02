Full house for Embrace disability conference

Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, hosted an information day for anyone who wishes to continue farming after an accident on Thursday, October 17.

This day was organised in conjunction with the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoire.

Several people come through the doors of the National Rehabilitation Hospital each year resulting from accidents both on farm and off.

The purpose of this event was to showcase to people the support organisations and physical adaptations that can applied to tools and machinery to continue farming after an accident.

Keynote speakers at the event were Professor Bill Fields Agrability from the United States.

Agrability’s vision is to enhance the quality of life for farmers and other agricultural workers with disabilities so that they, their families, and communities can continue with life in rural America. ]

William will open up the discussion about this amazing programme and their work.

Enda Murphy, Psychotherapist and Author of ‘Five Steps to Happiness’, spoke about our mental and emotional wellness. Enda’s message is ‘the solution is simply is to stop trying to be perfect’ in how we view ourselves and what we do in life.

A fireside discussion panel chaired by Claire McCormack of Agriland featured farm accident survivors (Peter Gohery and Gabriel Cronnelly –both from Galway) and how they have coped with the trauma of life since the accident from both the survivor’s point of view and from their families.

There were ample opportunities to speak to support organisations showcasing their services on the day as well as view some adapted machinery and see how this has made lives easier for those continuing farming after an accident.