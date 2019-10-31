Free pop up Stoma Care Clinic at Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre

B. Braun are offering a free pop up clinic serviced by the B. Braun Stoma Care nursing team.

This clinic is to ensure patients living with a stoma are receiving the best treatment, care and advice. At this clinic you will receive a free assessment of your stoma and routine.

Lifestyle advice on diet, skin care, intimacy and travel will be included. You will leave the clinic confident with you stoma. The Wellstone Midlands Renal Care Centre is located at the Downs, Portlaoise.

The Clinic takes place on November 21 from 10am to 5pm. Ros Cheshire is a fully qualified Stoma Care Nurse to degree level, and has been working in stoma care for over 13 years. She has a Bsc in Nursing and stoma care.