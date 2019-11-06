JOBS ALERT: Iconic Newspapers hiring production operatives in Portlaoise

Iconic Newspapers is hiring full and part-time planning and production operatives in its Portlaoise office.

Iconic Newspapers, Ireland’s biggest local newspaper publisher, is expanding and we now have vacancies for a number of full-time and part-time positions at the company’s planning and production hub, based in Portlaoise.

We are looking for talented, dynamic and motivated individuals to join our team working with a growing stable of local newspapers around the country in roles across advertising management in print and online and in newspaper and website design.

No previous experience is required but basic computer literacy and willingness to learn new skills are essential.

This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidates to enter a progressive organisation.

To apply, please email ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie including a covering letter and CV.

Iconic Newspapers operates some the country's largest print and online titles, including Limerick Leader, Leinster Leader, Kilkenny People, Leinster Express and Offaly Express.