Award for The Heritage Manager

Ger Alley, General Manager of The Heritage, was honoured to receive the award of GM of the Year at the inaugural Hotel Awards Ireland 2019 last week, The Heritage is delighted to announce.

More than 150 representatives from Ireland’s hospitality industry gathered at The Crowne Plaza Hotel to recognise the champions of the industry.

With a wealth of experience working within the hospitality industry, Ger joined the team at The Heritage in January 2019.

Since then, Ger has already overseen some very exciting changes within the hotel including a complete refurbishment of the bar, ballroom and most recently the brand-new restaurant, Blake’s.

Speaking about the award, Ger said, “I’m over the moon to receive the award of GM of the Year having only joined the team at The Heritage earlier this year.

“I have a fantastic team here at The Heritage, who I can’t thank enough. They make each work day a pleasure and are key to the hotel’s success over the past number of months.

“Each member of our team contributes to making the guest experience a fantastic one, and we are continuously striving to improve and offer the highest standards for our guests.

“I look forward to continuing to continuing to work together with The Heritage team in creating a luxury hotel brand and experience for guests to enjoy.”

The Heritage Spa was recently crowned winner of ‘Best in Body Care’ at the prestigious Irish Tatler Spa Awards recently.

The Heritage was bought by FBD Hotels in December last. The new owners are currently undertaking a massive €3million refurbishment of the hotel as well a complete rebrand. An official launch party which is being hosted by RTE’s Marty Whelan is being held on Thursday, November 7.