Female entrepreneurs sought for new cycle of development programme

The call is open for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Laois who are looking to scale their businesses to join the latest cycle of Going for Growth, the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations.

The programme, which is now in its 12th year, is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focussed on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established and trading for at least two years.

60 places will be available for this 12th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2020 and the deadline for applications is Monday, December 9.

There is no charge for those selected. Anyone interested can register at goingforgrowth.com.

Past participants from Laois include fashion designer, Heidi Higgins, and Ellen Kavanagh of Waxperts.

Heidi Higgins said,“Going for Growth helped me clarify my strategies for growing my business. I was very lucky to be part of a great group of like-minded women in business who encouraged and helped each other throughout the program.”