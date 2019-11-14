Radio licence deal for youth service in the midlands

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has signed a new contract with iRadio that extends its licence to provide a music radio service to the midlands for young people.

The Authority has agreed on the regional music-driven youth broadcasting service for the North East and Midlands taking in counties Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, North-East Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

Wilton Radio Limited has also signed a deal for a regional music-driven youths sound broadcasting service for the North West- counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Longford, Roscommon and Galway.

Speaking at the contract signing, chief executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe, said: “We are very pleased to sign a new ten-year contract with iRadio. Regional music-driven youth services add to the range of choices available to audiences and help foster a media landscape that reflects the diversity of Irish society.”

The new contract will begin on January 1, 2020. The BAI was represented at the contract signing by chairperson, Prof Pauric Travers, and chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe. iRadio was represented by chairperson, Willie O’Reilly and chief executive, Mark Cunning.