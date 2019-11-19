Big expansion plan for German discount supermarket in Laois has climate change elements

Lidl has revealed plans to expand one of its busiest shops in Laois adding charging points for electric cars and solar panels in the process.

The German-based discount supermarket chain is set to lodge plans with Laois County Council to knock its branch in Portlaoise replacing it with a bigger outlet.

The proposed development includes the demolition of the busy single-storey branch just off the James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise town centre. The existing shop covers 1,547 sq metres gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,117 sq metres.

In its place, Lidl wants to build a two-storey shop and off-licence. The new shop will have a gross floor space of 2,442 sq metres and a net retail area of 1,650 sq metres.

In a sign of the times, there is an environmental element to Lidl's plans. The chain wants to install electric car charging points, bicycle parking and install solar panels on the roof.

The car park will also be reconfigured and new signs are also part of the plan.

Full details are available for public inspection in an application that is being in the process of being lodged with Laois County Council which, as it happens, is located next door to the shop.

In a sign of its growth in the past decade, Portlaoise is home to all the big supermarket chains.

Lidl opened its first Laois branch in Portlaoise in 2003 and has since opened shops in Portarlington and Mountmellick.