JOBS ALERT: Materials Technician and Structural Technician sought

James Fisher Testing Services is seeking candidates for the following positions:

Materials Technician

Full time – permanent

We are recruiting a materials testing technician for our Portlaoise laboratory.

The work will be as follows:

Planning and doing field and laboratory work. This consists of sampling, in-situ measurements and laboratory measurements.

You will work with soils, aggregates, concrete and bituminous materials.

You will have a real interest in materials and measurements.

You will have enthusiasm and integrity and a wish to serve our customers.

You may be required to work on sites that may require you to be away for a few days. Your accommodation and food allowance will be included.

Your salary and benefits will depend on your qualifications and experience.

Structural Technician

Full time – permanent

We are currently seeking a Structural and Foundations technician to join our small, busy but fast-growing Portlaoise based team. This is an exciting opportunity for technically able, self-motivated individual with the desire to advance their career.

We are looking for someone with excellent experience and ability in analysis of a variety of structures. You will have a minimum of 3+ years’ experience, & experience of working as part of a team.

Job Responsibilities:

A high level of technical knowledge and skill is required in order that the requirements of the job can be undertaken to the necessary standard:

Past experience of Inspection, assessment of bridges & other structures and preferably knowledge of pile testing and pile behaviour.

Good knowledge of the Eurocodes.

Good communication skills (written and spoken)

Planning and project management

Prepare, implement and assess contract documents

Report writing

Client liaison

Full Driving license and Safepass required for these positions

CV's to be forwarded by e-mail to j.ward@jftesting-services.ie