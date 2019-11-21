Laois Pub is named Best Music Pub in Vintners Federation of Ireland national awards

Kavanaghs Bar & Venue in Portlaoise were celebrating last night after being named Best Music Pub at the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) awards night.

PJ Kavanagh and his wife Niamh were on hand to collect the prestigious award.

The VFI national awards were held on Wednesday night in the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin.

Kavanagh’s was the East Region winner in the same category.

Kavanagh's beat off opposition from other venues such as the Quays Bar and Music Hall in Galway.