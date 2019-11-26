LATEST: 6,000 construction jobs at Intel for massive expansion

A massive expansion at the Intel plant in Kildare will bring 6,000 construction jobs and 1,600 more on completion.

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to Intel for a major €3.65bn expansion at its headquarters in Leixlip.

A new fabrication (FAB) facility will be involved in the manufacture of integrated circuits.

In 2016, Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the FAB facility valued at $4bn (€3.65bn).

In total, the two projects represent a $8bn (€7.3bn) investment which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full-time jobs on completion.

The project represents the largest single private investment in the history of the State on one project - if given the go-ahead by Intel globally.

Kildare County Council will benefit from development contributions of €9.7m applied to the development.

The proposal is part of a strategic initiative by Intel Leixlip to ensure that the campus is optimised and is in a competitively placed position to compete for the next generation of investment with the Intel Corporation, when major future capital investment decisions are being considered.

To date Intel have invested $12.5 billion at its Leixlip plant between buildings and equipment.

Last Friday the company celebrated 30 years in Ireland and outlined how it contributes €1.08 billion each year to the Irish economy.

It said that in addition to the 4,900 people working directly for Intel, the company supports 6,700 full time equivalent jobs in the local economy.