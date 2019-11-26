A Happy Christmas from Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home and Brindley Healthcare

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home and Brindley Healthcare would like to wish all our residents, families and staff a very Happy Christmas.

Brindley Healthcare is one of Ireland’s largest privately-owned nursing home groups with a reputation for providing the highest standards of elderly care. It was established by entrepreneur Amanda Torrens in 2000 with a 35-bed nursing home in County Donegal. Following a number of acquisitions and the development of new facilities, the group now consists of 10 nursing homes with a combined capacity of over 600 beds located in Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Laois and Tipperary.

Brindley Healthcare are synonymous with excellence in person centred care, placing the resident at the centre of all we do. We are delighted to be part of the Kilminchy community.

Sadly, we announce the retirement of our Director of Nursing, Anne O’Reilly.

We would like to acknowledge Anne’s hard work and dedication towards Kilminchy Lodge during her almost five years there. Anne will be sorely missed by the management of Brindley Healthcare, the staff, residents and families at Kilminchy Lodge on her retirement.

Among her many legacies, Anne was instrumental in leading Kilminchy Lodge to being the winners of the Midlands 103 Nursing Home Customer Service Award 2019.

As a result of Anne’s imminent retirement, applications are being sought for the position of Director of Nursing in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.

Director of Nursing

Kilminchy Lodge,

Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Roles: The ideal candidate would possess people management experience and have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in care of the Older Person whilst demonstrating sound clinical nursing knowledge.

Requirements:

o Current NMBI Registration

o Not less than 3 years’ experience in a management capacity in the

health and social care environment

o Relevant Healthcare Management qualification

o Comprehensive knowledge of all legislation, regulations and standards

associated with the sector

o I.T. Literate

o Ability to embrace change management

Attractive salary and benefits offered

Please forward CV to:

recruitment@brindleyhealthcare.ie

OR

HR Department, Brindley Healthcare,

Letterkenny Road, Convoy, Co Donegal

Quoting Reference: KL/DON

We welcome and encourage applications for healthcare vacancies which may arise in the near future.

Please submit CV to recruitment@brindleyhealthcare.ie Quoting Reference KL/GEN