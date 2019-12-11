Call for Expressions of Interest for Leader grants for Laois Festival & Events 2020

LEADER RURAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME 2014 – 2020

CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

LEADER GRANTS FOR LAOIS FESTIVALS & EVENTS 2020

Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) in partnership with Laois Partnership Company has responsibility to deliver the €7 million Rural Development (LEADER) Programme in County Laois. This call for Expressions of Interest falls under the Economic Development, Enterprise Development and Job Creation Theme of the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme, where Rural Tourism is a key driver of job creation and economic development in rural areas.

Eligibility:

This call for Expressions of Interest is open to organisers of Laois based Festivals/Events targeting a national audience. Be aware that locally based events which are primarily targeted at a local audience will not be considered for funding under this call.

This call covers festivals/events which are proposed for 2020.

Applicants must propose to spend a minimum of €10,000 (community) or €15,000 (private) on eligible items, ie the minimum level of funding is €7,500 per project.

The maximum level of funding available is €30,000 per project.

The following items are eligible for funding:

Marketing and advertising costs associated with the promotion of the festival/ event in question.

Purchase of capital equipment that can be used annually for the festival/event in question.

Grant aid of up to 50% of eligible costs may be awarded to private applicants and up to 75% of eligible costs for community-based projects.

For further information and to download an Expression of Interest Form please go to www.laoispartnership.ie or contact us directly at: Laois Partnership Company, Ground Floor, Block 2, County Hall, Portlaoise, Co. Laois; 057 8661900; info@laoispartnership.ie

This is a call for Expressions of Interest, only eligible proposals will be sent a full Application Form. The total overall budget for this call is €150,000. Closing date for completed Expressions of Interest Forms is FRIDAY 20TH DECEMBER 2019.