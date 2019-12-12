People First Credit Union AGM set for Kildare venue

The AGM of the Laois Kildare People First Credit Union will take place on Monday, December 16 at 8pm in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Members are requested to bring their member books as identification and to enter the draw on the night to win €1,000 to be split between two members. Members without books on the night will be excluded from the draw, prize-givings, and any members' queries from the floor.

Bus leaving from People First Credit Union offices: Portlaoise at 7.10pm and Abbeyleix 7.05pm sharp.

Members must reserve a seat by contacting us on 057 8622594 or email info@peoplefirstcu.ie.



