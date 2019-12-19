Sponsored
Killeshin's Fittest Family and herbal treatments
The Mahers
KILLESHIN'S FITTEST FAMILY
"Let food be thy medicine
And medicine be thy food"
The world of sport is beginning to recognize herbal remedies as a real alternative in the treatment of injuries. Athletes deal with recurring problems with tendons , sprains , over exercised and over stretched muscles. Nicky and the family have been taking herbs to support their immune system, strengthens muscle and help stamina. All helping them to do well in their chosen sport and of course Ireland's fittest family.
Our Treatment
Comprehensive vitamin and mineral analysis
Bespoke herbal combinations for specific needs
Allergy testing
Overall lifestyle advice and more ..............
Killeshin, Carlow, Ireland
R93 X8C9
TEL 087 2512158
nickytheherbalist.com
nickytheherbalist@gmail.com
