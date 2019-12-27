REFUSED: Windfarm turned down by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission to Statkraft Ireland Ltd to build Drehid Wind Farm.

The decision was announced on December 19 2019.

The application, in the name of North Kildare Windfarm Ltd had sought the development of up to 12 turbines with a tip height of up to 169 meters as well as an on-site electricity substation and other associated infrastructure.

The location of the proposed wind farm was across an area bordered by the Edenderry to Enfield road in the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

Back in February of this year, more than 370 objections had been lodged against the Kildare wind farm.

Drehid Against Wind Turbines said the total number of objections is higher than 370, with many locals opting to make their own submissions independent of the group.

The Drehid proposal was originally submitted by Statkraft which acquired Element Power Ireland last October.

The planning decision may now be appealed by Statkraft to An Bord Pleanála.

Statkraft recently lodged two more planning applications for windfarms in the Midlands.

On December 1, Cloncant Renewable Energy Ltd, for which energy giant Statkraft Ireland Ltd is the majority shareholder, lodged plans with the councils for the immediate construction of nine turbines, eight of which would be located in Offaly, a ninth just over the Kildare border near Carbury.

On December 23 it submitted an application to Laois County Council for Dernacart Wind Farm with eight turbines 185 metres tall in north Laois beside the Offaly border off the N80 Mountmellick Tullamore road.

Statkraft is also the company behind the Moanvane Wind Farm near Geashill which was the subject of a local dispute last year. Offaly County Council granted permission for the 12 turbines before locals appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala. Offaly County Council's decision was upheld by An Bord Pleanala.