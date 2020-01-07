Jump in jobs in Laois-based Irish exporting firms

Enterprise Ireland, the Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally has reported a nine percent increase in the number of Laois based jobs created by Enterprise Ireland supported companies in 2019.

The agency said 1,769 people are now employed in companies based in the county and supported by the agency.

Enterprise Ireland Regional Director in the Midlands, Michael Brougham welcomed the results on the day Enterprise Ireland published its annual report.

“A nine percent increase in employment in Laois over the past twelve months is positive. These companies make a significant contribution to the local economy and helping more Irish businesses to create sustainable regional jobs for the future through innovation and competitiveness is the objective for the year to come.

“The challenges that Brexit and other global trading factors present concerns for businesses across the midlands. However, we continue to see opportunities for indigenous companies to expand their reach and grow exports in markets overseas.

“We are committed to helping Irish companies, through a wide range of funding and advisory supports, to build scale domestically and compete internationally with the view of creating and sustaining high skilled employment in the Midlands," he said.

Mr Broughan said the regional response team will be working hard with the public and private sector over the next twelve months to achieve an even greater boost in employment in 2020.

Enterprise Ireland CEO, Julie Sinnamon revealed that a record 221,895 people are employed in 2019 Irish companies that export. However, the rate of job creation in such companies slowed in 2019.