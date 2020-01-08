€2 million investment for Laois low carbon innovation centre

A centre to nurture new business and jobs in Laois which have a low carbon emphasis is set to benefit from a €2 million cash injection.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan has announced the allocation of €2,050,560 for The Cube at the Portlaoise Innovation Centre.

In a statement, Minister Flanagan said the Portlaoise Innovation Centre DAC proposes to facilitate the creation of a Low Carbon Centre of Excellence. He said ‘The Cube’ is a multi-point incubation hub for the development of a Low Carbon Centre of Excellence, assisting in attracting and developing companies with a low carbon focus. He added that Portlaoise town has been designated as Ireland’s first ‘Low Carbon Town’.

“This project is at the cutting edge of innovation. I am confident that it will have the potential to make a real and lasting impact on enterprise development at county, regional and national level. The Cube will specialise in bespoke professional services and training programmes tailored to align with the requirements of disparate sectors for which there is currently minimal advice or service available.

“The Regional Enterprise Development Fund is about supporting every region to build on its unique strengths and ultimately create sustainable jobs. Collaboration is at its core – among the public and private sectors, within and across regions.

“I want to congratulate John Mulholland, CEO Laois County Council, Laois LEO and Enterprise Centre and am very pleased that the Regional Enterprise Development Fund is getting behind projects in Laois," he said.

Denise Rainey, Business Development Officer in the Business Support Unit at Laois County Council, briefed county councillors on the project in late 2018.

“Laois County Council has applied for funding to develop 'The Cube', a digital/innovation hub/co-working space which will have a strong focus on strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Laois, facilitating entrepreneurial growth and job creation.

"The Cube will provide the physical environment with required business supports and networking, inclusive of mentorship, incubation, collaboration and business development under one,” she said.

The funding for the Portlaoise centre is part of the €40 million Regional Enterprise Development Fund.