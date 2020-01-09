Prisoner entrepreneurs to feature in new TV series

Aspiring entrepreneurs in jail are set to be focus of a new TV series

‘Prison Breaks’ which launches on January 22 on Virgin Media follows businesswoman Domini Kemp as she trains prisoners in Wheatfield Prison to become entrepreneurs.

Cameras will follow Domini’s prison students in the classroom and around the Dublin prison as well as meeting some of her graduates to find out if they stayed on the straight and narrow.