JOB OPPORTUNITY: Steel Fabricator and Assistant Stock Controller sought

EJ; a family owned company, is the leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of access solutions for water, sewer, drainage, telecommunications and utility networks. Worldwide, we offer the broadest range of high-quality infrastructure access solutions. We are an enterprise that spans 5 continents promoting innovation, quality and a commitment to customer service. Our commercial presence globally includes 50 sales offices, 10 manufacturing facilities and multiple research and development centres.

EJ in Ireland based in Birr, Co. Offaly is the leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised iron, steel and composite access solutions in the Irish market. As part of our strategy to consolidate our position as market leader, we are currently recruiting for the following full-time positions based in Birr.

Steel Fabricator

The successful candidate will be involved in the manufacture and fabrication of high-quality steel products for the Irish and European market.

Job description:

Capable of working from detailed fabrication drawings.

Competent in MIG welding (ISO 9606-1 in vertical welding preferable).

Previous experience in a similar role. (3 years or more is preferable).

Capable of working on your own initiative.

Promotes safety awareness, accident prevention and employee involvement regarding a safe working environment.

Available for overtime work.

Please note a welding test will be done during the interview process.

Assistant Stock Controller

The successful candidate is required to be familiar with supply chain procedures and have good communication and IT skills to interact with vendors and internal teams.

Job description:

Managing inventory in conjunction with the Stock Controller.

Optimising material storage & defining re-ordering stock levels using LEAN Manufacturing concepts.

Perform quality checks on incoming goods in conjunction with the Quality Control Department.

Provide support to Maintenance and Production departments as required.

Promotes safety awareness, accident prevention and employee involvement regarding a safe working environment.





Please forward your curriculum vitae in the strictest confidence by post or email before Friday 24th January TO

Personnel Department

EJ

Roscrea Road

Birr

Co. Offaly.

Tel 057 91 23100

chrissie.power@ejco.com

EJ is an equal opportunities employer.