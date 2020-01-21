JOB OPPORTUNITY: Part Time Manager and Caretaker required

Applications are invited for the position of Part Time Manager and Caretaker of Ballypickas and District Group Water Scheme C-operative Society Limited, which is supplying drinking water to over 90 consumers in County Laois.

The successful appointee will be responsible for the management and administration of the scheme which includes; implementing the schemes quality assurance system, management of the schemes treatment & distribution network and the day to day administration of the company. The initial hours will be 20 hours/week, but this may be revised, and applicants are required to be flexible.

The successful candidate will demonstrate a proven track record in business management and must be equally capable of working on his/her own initiative and as part of a team.

For further information please contact Roisin Dowd Smith - National Federation of Group Water Schemes on 057 9328068. Applications to include a Cover Letter and CV with details of referees to; Position of Part Time Manager Caretaker of Ballypickas and District Group Water Scheme C-operative Society Limited, 12 Henry Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly or roisin@nfgws.ie

Closing Date: 31st January 2020