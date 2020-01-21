Laois development lands sought for 750 new social homes

Clúid Housing which already owns over 300 houses in Laois rented out to council tenants, has begun a search for more development land in the county for up to 750 homes.

Clúid has issued a tender to attract up to ten developers in Laois who own land with full planning permission for homes not yet built.

The carrot for the developers is that they would get the contract to build the homes, paid in regular stages, as well as sale of the land.

Clúid is looking for land that has planning approval for betweeen 10 and 75 housing units.

Specifically they want lands in Portlaoise and Portarlington.

“In the tender, Clúid is seeking partners who have an accessible site with full planning permission to contact us with a view to delivering high-quality homes in Portlaoise and Portarlington. These are two areas where Clúid has worked with Laois County Council to identify a housing need.” they told the Leinster Express.

The average price of a single housing unit in a scheme in Portlaoise must not exceed €265,000, and €225,000 in Portarlington they stipulate.

The tender was issued in December 2019 for expressions of interest to partner under their Developer Design and Build programme.

“Introduced in 2016, the programme is a suite of procurement documents and legal agreements which allows Clúid to offer stage payments to developers. This has opened up a whole new line of supply in the housing sector,” the company states.

Schemes of more than 20 units must have 25% 2 bed bungalow or 1 and or 2 apartment units, 65% as 3 bed houses / duplexes and 10% 4 bed houses.

“Clúid Housing will continue to work to provide long-term, sustainable homes to people on housing waiting lists.” they said.

Clúid is the largest Approved Housing Body in Ireland.

It owns over 7,200 homes across Ireland, with over 300 in Laois.

The not-for-profit bodies were formed to provide rental social housing.

They differ to council built houses inthat their homes remain their property permanently and are never sold to tenants, thereby increasing the number of social rental housing over time.