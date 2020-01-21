Big fast food chain to open its first Laois restaurant

A major fast food chain is preparing to open its first restaurant in Laois.

Burger King is coming to Portlaoise, to the Midway foodcourt off Junction 17 of the M7 motorway.

The restaurant is currently being fitted out, replacing the closed O'Brien's Sandwich Bar.

A job advertisement has also been placed online this week by Applegreen Stores to find a manager for the restaurant.

It is understood that at least eight workers will be needed for the Burger King branch.