JOB OPPORTUNITY: Admin/Accounts Technician sought by Killeen Engineering

Killeen Civil Engineering

We are currently seeking an Admin / Accounts Technician to join our well established company based in Portlaoise

Responsibilities:

*Assist in all aspects of accounts, purchasing, payroll and general office admin

Qualifications:

*Accounts Technician or similar qualification essential

*Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage

*Basic Office experience essential

*Knowledge of SAGE and Micropay distinct advantage

*Knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and Word essential

Position:

*Immediate Start

*Salary depending on experience

Please forward CVs to info@killeenengineering.ie