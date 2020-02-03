New Dublin Airport bus service set to hit the road by St Patrick's Day

Phase one of a new network of scheduled coach services is launching early this year with the creation of 70 new jobs and a promise to transform what it means to ride an airport service in Dublin.

National Express, the UK’s largest coach operator, has been awarded a contract to run a high-frequency, cross-city network of coach services providing increased connectivity to more destinations. The ‘Dublin Express’ will be operated on their behalf by Bernard Kavanagh Coaches, which is based in Kilkenny.

The first services will start in March with three routes running up to 24 hours a day between Dublin Airport and Dublin City centre. A phased expansion of the Dublin Express network will see additional services being added to connect more locations across the city and increase the frequency of airport connections.

John Boughton is managing director of National Express Ireland.

“We currently run 1,100 airport services every day on a 24-hour basis direct to the terminal for all major UK airports including Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Heathrow and Manchester. And as Ireland’s largest private coach operator, we have previously worked with Bernard Kavanagh Coaches to operate Irish services.

“Dublin Express will bring together this collective experience, local knowledge and expertise to provide a much-enhanced experience at a great price,” he said.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said that he was delighted to see an expansion of coach and bus services to and from the airport.

“We are very focused on improving public transport options to Dublin Airport for both passengers and airport-based employees, and we specifically sought coach and bus providers who would expand the network, both in terms of the hours of operation and the route choice,” he said.

Managing director Bernard Kavanagh, commented: "We have a long standing, strong relationship with National Express. We look forward to building on this in 2020 with the new Dublin Express service."

For more information, visit www.dublinexpress.ie