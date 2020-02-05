IT company recruiting for its expansion at remote working hub in Laois town

IT firm Nostra announced the recruitment of 20 staff for jobs to be located the Webmill Digital Hub in the Mountmellick.

The Lucan-based IT Firm Nostra, which was founded by Laois native Kevin O’Loughlin, says it is aiming the positions at people who are commuting to Dublin and want to have a better work-life balance.

Nostra say they are hiring in every area of the business at every level to work from the hub which is located in the Mountmellick Development Association.

Mr O'Loughlin, a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Awards, founded Nostra along with Gary Byrne and Senan Finucane in 2006 and was joined in the business later by his brother, Barry O’Loughlin.

Nostra started life with a team of just five people but has since grown to a business with just over 100 employees with turnover expected to exceed €13 million by the end of the year. Nostra anticipates rapid growth and intends to expand further over the next three years. A recruitment drive is currently underway as Nostra look to boost their staff numbers to 150 by 2022.

“We’re really pleased with how the company has grown over the last number of years, and our growth has been very encouraging”, said Kevin O'Louglin.

“We have a great team here at our base in Lucan, and while it is obvious that we look for employees who have a love for information technology and a skillset to suit this environment, having a good personality and working well with our team and our clients is just as important to us,” he said in a statement

He said developing strong relationships is the foundation of success at Nostra with client retention at 97% year on year.

“Ongoing personal development is a huge part of our core values at Nostra. We have diverse opportunities with continuous opportunities to grow, develop and be a leader. If you as a member of our team have a career goal, we want to work with you to achieve it. We have built this business on the foundation of great people and it is through our people that we will grow and service our customers globally.”

Barry O’Loughlin is Chief Operations Officer at Nostra.

“We don't want to offer just jobs. We offer careers to ambitious professionals who care about both themselves and the customers,” he said.

The O’Loughlins are a well-known Laois family and Kevin and Barry’s father was the late Tom O’Loughlin who owned O’Loughlin’s Bar and Grocery in Rosenallis for many years. Tom was also an executive Officer on the Laois GAA County Board and was a key driver, as Chairman of the Football board, in the appointment of Mick O’Dwyer in 2013. They are related to current Laois player John O'Louglin.

Adam Talbot is Account Manager.

“Since joining the team in 2017 the opportunities given to me have been second to none, from being assigned to existing key clients as well as given the chance to work on new business leads. The support from senior members of the team has been genuinely fantastic and I would recommend working in Nostra to anyone.”

Nostra is one of many Irish companies who will be exhibiting at the Laois Jobs Fair in The Midlands Park Hotel from 2 - 8pm on Wednesday, February 12. www.laoisjobsfair.ie

For more information, visit www.nostra.ie