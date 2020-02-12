Laois Taste Provenance Scheme puts the focus firmly on Local

Laois Taste, the newly established Laois Food & Drink Producers Network, are delighted to announce that they are partnering with Local Enterprise Office Laois to officially launch The Laois TASTE Producers Provenance Scheme!

The Laois TASTE Producers Provenance Scheme

The Laois TASTE Provenance Scheme certifies Laois food producers and also service & retail sector businesses that sell Laois made produce.

The aim of the Laois TASTE Producers Provenance Scheme is to encourage local provenance and to create opportunities for new food businesses, support the capacity of existing food businesses in the County while also promoting the Laois Food Industry to a wider audience.

The Laois TASTE Brand is a mark of origin and allows consumers to identify food which is produced in Laois or businesses which sell Laois made produce.

As part of this fantastic initiative, Laois Taste along with Local Enterprise Office Laois & Laois County Council, were delighted to officially launch the scheme at The Pantry, Portlaoise.

The Pantry have long been a strong supporter of local Laois Produce and they have now become the first Laois Cafe to commit to the scheme!

With a growing list of local Laois produce making its way onto their menu, including speciality jams & preserves from G's Gourmet Jams, delicious Organic Oats from The Merry Mill, Fresh Milks & Creams from The Village Dairy, and DV8 Liqueur from 1721 Spirits, they are helping to fly the flag for local food & drink and showcasing the amazing produce available in County Laois.

Laois Taste are now welcoming all local Producers/ Retailers/Food Service Operators to sign up to the scheme and join us in bringing Laois Food & Drink to the forefront and establishing our County as a top food destination in Ireland.

Who are Laois Taste:

Laois Taste is a diverse group of 19 Laois based Food & Drink Producers dedicated to promoting the Laois Food & Drink Sector through the Laois TASTE brand, locally, nationally and internationally.

Founded in 2019 as a collaborative effort between Laois Food & Drinks Producers, Laois County Council, Local Enterprise Office Laois and Laois Partnership to support and promote local provenance, quality, growth and development of the Laois food sector.

The aim is promote local provenance, strengthen the Laois food industry and transform Laois into one of Ireland’s top food destinations.

“These are exciting times for Laois Food & Drink as we know it!

There are so many new opportunities to promote local produce and thanks to partnerships with Local Enterprise Office Laois, Laois County Council and Laois Partnership, we are well on the way to establishing Laois as a top food destination here in Ireland, said Helen Gee - Chairperson, Laois Taste

If your business is involved in some way with Laois food & drink and you are interested in signing up for the scheme, you can do so online at https://www.

localenterprise.ie/

Laois/News/Latest-News/

Laois-Taste-Provenance-

Scheme or if you would like more information about the scheme, please contact Local Enterprise Office Laois