JOB OPPORTUNITY: Service Technician required

KELLYS are a family run business, established in 1957, and have been serving the Irish market for over 60 years. We are one of Ireland’s largest stockists of new and used agricultural machinery, farm machinery and plant equipment.

We are a certified CLAAS Harvest Centre and carry the full range of CLAAS agricultural machinery and Horsch tillage equipment amongst other leading brands.

Due to the growth and expansion of our agricultural business we have the following positions available in our Kelly’s of Laois branch:

SERVICE TECHNICIAN Our mobile service engineer will be responsible for repairing the full range of CLAAS machines along with other agricultural equipment. Must have 3 years’ experience working in a busy workshop. Training on CLAAS machines will be provided.

Applicants are all required to be team players with good IT and communication skills.

If you want to work for a progressive, forward thinking dealership, work for KELLYS, join our team today.

Apply in confidence to jobs@kob.ie

JOIN KELLYS TODAY