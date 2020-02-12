JOB OPPORTUNITY: Kellys are hiring

KELLYS are a family run business, established in 1957, and have been serving the Irish market for over 60 years. We are one of Ireland’s largest stockists of new and used agricultural machinery, farm machinery and plant equipment.

We are currrently looking to recruit for the following position.

Service Technician

Our mobile service engineer will be responsible for repairing the full range of Valtra and

McHale machinery along with other agricultural equipment.

Must have 3 years' experience working in a busy workshop.

Applicants are all required to be ream players with goof IT and communication skills.

Apply in confidence to jobs@kob.ie