JOBS OPPORTUNITY: Jones Engineering are holding Walk in Interviews

Jones Engineering are holding Walk in Interviews

Jones Engineering will be holding Walk in Interviews for Mechanical & Electrical construction trades personnel for a large, long term project in Leixlip with an immediate start!



When?

Thursday 20th February

4.30pm – 7.00pm

Where?

Maldron Hotel Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Applicants should bring a copy of their CV on the day.

Candidates that are unable to attend are invited to email their CV to craft@joneseng.com referencing PL20 in the subject line.

This is your chance to join a leading global engineering contractor. Jones Engineering currently employ over 3,500 people across all disciplines in Ireland, UK, Europe and the Middle East. They have long recognised that their core strength lies in their people and credit their reputation to this fact. They offer individuals an opportunity to begin and grow their careers and aim to promote internally wherever possible.

Jones Engineering have an annual training budget of €2million and encourage all employees to attend internal and external training courses on a regular basis. It is clear to see why their employees have an average of 20 years’ service.

Jones Engineering is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of disability, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, race, colour, religious convictions, age, nationality or ethnic origin.

For more information visit: joneseng.com/