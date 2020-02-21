Competition underway for most environmentally friendly Laois farmer

A competition has opened to find the most environmentally farm in Laois.

Laois County Council's Chairman’s Award for good environmental practice on the farm has a prize fund of €2,000 and entries are open.

It is the second year that Laois County Council has held the agricultural competition to recognise farmers for excellent work and good environmental practices which they carry out on a daily basis on their farms.

The competition is open to all managers/owners/workers/farmers of farms based in Laois. The farm must be located in Laois.

Only applications completed on the relevant form will be accepted.

Applications will be accepted from Monday February 24 to Thursday April 9 at 4pm, either by post or by e mail to chairmansaward@laoiscoco.ie.

Photographs should be submitted in support of the application (max of 6).

Applications will be judged and shortlisted in April by an independent judging panel, based on submissions received, followed by short visit to the farm for the finalists in late April.

Winners will be invited to attend Laois County Council meeting on May 25 for announcement of final placements and prize giving.

The first prize is €1,500 with a trophy and the runner up prize is €500.

For further details please email chairmansaward@laoiscoco.ie.

Click here for the Application form PDF 2020