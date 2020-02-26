Sponsored

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Admin/Accounts Technician required

KILLEEN CIVIL ENGINEERING

We are currently seeking an Admin / Accounts Technician to join our well established company based in Portlaoise

Responsibilities:
Assist in all aspects of accounts, purchasing, payroll and general office admin

Qualifications:
*Accounts Technician or similar qualification essential
*Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage
*Basic Office experience essential
*Knowledge of SAGE and Micropay distinct advantage
*Knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and Word essential

Position:
*Immediate Start
*Salary depending on experience

Please forward CVs to info@killeencivilengineering.ie 