Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Admin/Accounts Technician required
KILLEEN CIVIL ENGINEERING
We are currently seeking an Admin / Accounts Technician to join our well established company based in Portlaoise
Responsibilities:
Assist in all aspects of accounts, purchasing, payroll and general office admin
Qualifications:
*Accounts Technician or similar qualification essential
*Previous experience in the Construction (or related) industry an advantage
*Basic Office experience essential
*Knowledge of SAGE and Micropay distinct advantage
*Knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and Word essential
Position:
*Immediate Start
*Salary depending on experience
Please forward CVs to info@killeencivilengineering.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on