JOB OPPORTUNITY: Vehicle Valeter required

VEHICLE VALETER REQUIRED

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting employment opportunity.

The Role:

This is a full-time role valeting and preparing cars/vans to a very high standard

Requirements:

At least 2 years of vehicle valeting experience.

Full clean driver’s licence.

Good understanding of spoken English.

Be capable of working on own initiative.

Have a strong attention to detail & take pride in their work.

If this position interests you then please forward your CV to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie to be received by Friday 6th March 2020

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington

T: 0578624102

www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie