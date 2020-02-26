Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Vehicle Valeter required
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting employment opportunity.
The Role:
This is a full-time role valeting and preparing cars/vans to a very high standard
Requirements:
At least 2 years of vehicle valeting experience.
Full clean driver’s licence.
Good understanding of spoken English.
Be capable of working on own initiative.
Have a strong attention to detail & take pride in their work.
If this position interests you then please forward your CV to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie to be received by Friday 6th March 2020
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington
T: 0578624102
