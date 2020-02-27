Laois restaurants topline Leinster Regional Final of Irish Restaurants Awards

Laois restaurants featured prominently in the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards which took place in the Knightsbrook Hotel on Wednesday night where the top restaurants in each county for 2020 were announced.

Over 700 restaurant owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Leinster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the awards, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said, “Now in their 12th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.

"Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry”.

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Best Customer Service, Best Café, Best Gastro Pub, Best ‘Free From’, Best Casual Dining, Best World Cuisine, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Kids Size Me, Local Food Hero, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Best Newcomer.

All of the Laois winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Monday, May 18.

The Laois winners were:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Batoni's

Best Chef – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Padraic Flynn of Roundwood House

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Monin - Croft Alley

Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services - Ailish McCoy of Tommy's Loft

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by Frylite - Castle Durrow

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Dolmen Insurance Brokers - Indian Prince Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon - The Bog Road

Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy - Bowe's Foodhall and Café

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Ginger and Lime - Bob's Bar

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum - Batoni's

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by Stafford Lynch - San Pellegrino - Mayur Indian Restaurant

Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Libera - The Pantry Portlaoise

Best Kids Size Me - Treacy's Bar & Restaurant

Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by The Irish Times - Blathnaid Bergin of The Restaurant Advisor

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Manor Farm - O'Gormans Bar and Restaurant

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat - Kelly's Steakhouse at Midlands Park Hotel

