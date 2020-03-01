Laois winners in Glanbia Grain Awards

The overall winners of the Glanbia Ireland Grain Awards for 2019 were Ross and Alison Hendy, from Clonbullogue who took the Glanbia Ireland Grain Grower of the Year Award at the event held in Kilkenny on Thursday, February, 20.

John Conroy, Ballymacken Farm Ltd, Ballymacken, Portlaoise was a Category Winner for Seed Wheat.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane congratulated the 10 suppliers whose excellence and attention to detail were recognised at the ceremony.

“Grain farmers have had to contend with difficult weather conditions in recent years, and 2019 was no different,” he said.

Yet, despite this, our award winners have continued to set high standards for others to follow.”

Glanbia Ireland’s Director of Ingredients Aoife Murphy told the growers at the awards ceremony that the company has made significant investments in facilities and the marketing of native Irish grains in recent years.

“We are continuously looking at new opportunities to add value to grain and increase the premiums paid to growers for specific grains.

“The state-of-the-art food grade facility in Portlaoise has played a key role in producing a high quality and traceable product that offers a strong premium.

“Looking to the future our new €15m R&D centre in Ballyragget will increase our capabilities, utilise synergies across the business and allow us to bring new products to the marketplace.”

The overall winners, the Hendy family, farm approximately 450 acres with their crop mix including winter wheat, winter barley, winters oats and grass.

They operate a plough-based system on land types which vary from loam to heavy clay.

It is the attention to detail and the pride that Ross Hendy takes in his family’s work on the farm that made him stand out as the overall winner.

Producing quality high-yielding crops that leave a margin is of keen importance on the Hendy farm.

A strong soil health and fertility programme is followed on farm. It is the food grade oats that the Hendy farm grows under contract for Glanbia Ireland which landed the top prize.

The winning crop, which was the variety Barra, averaged a specific weight of over 60kph at 16.3% moisture across 108 tonnes.