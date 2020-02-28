Laois County Council awarded at Irish Planning Awards 2020

Laois County Council was one of the category winners at the The Irish Planning Institute (IPI) 2020 Planning Awards.

The Awards were announced at a ceremony in Dublin on Thursday night.

Laois County Council and Avison Young’s ‘Portlaoise 2040 and Beyond’ project was declared winner in the ‘Participation and Engagement’ category.

Avison Young (then GVA Planning and Regeneration) were the lead consultants of a team for the project which also included Urban Agency Lotts Architecture ARUP and Murray Associates for Laois County Council.

The theme of this year's awards was ‘Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Irish Planning’.

The Portlaoise 2040 and Beyond plan was nominated in three categories: Participation and Engagement, Design, Planning and Economic Development.

The Portlaoise 2040 project sets out a 20-year plan for the county town and how public spaces can be reconfigured to improve the landscape and living environment of the town centre.

Also nominated in the design category was the rejuvenation of Fitzmaurice Place, which was completed in 2019.

The Awards acknowledge a diverse range of projects and plans nationally taking place at a local, county and regional level in complex and dynamic environments. The Awards this year recognised innovation and excellence in Irish planning in eight categories with one specific project and one specific employer merited special recognition on the night.

Speaking at the awards, IPI President Dr Conor Norton said: “The IPI Planning Awards celebrate success in planning and the 2020 awards saw an increase in both the quantity and quality of projects considered. We introduced new categories to the awards this year to afford organisations the opportunity to display a greater diversity of projects”

The other winners were:

Plan Making - Eastern Midlands Regional Assembly (Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy)

Participation and Engagement - Laois County Council and Avison Young (Portlaoise 2040 and beyond)

Design (public sector) - Galway City Council with Allies and Morrison (Galway Public Realm Strategy)

Design (private sector) - Ballymore (Dublin Landings Project)

Planning and Economic Development Award - Cork County Council and Research & Dig (Muscrai Heritage Plan)

Management and Delivery - Limerick City & County Council (Living Georgian City Project)

Planning Workplace of the Year - Dublin City Council

Climate Change - McCutcheon Halley (Lidl Ireland Rooftop Solar Installation)