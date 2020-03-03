Sponsored
JOB OPPORTUNITY: Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor
Full Time Assistant Depot Supervisor wanted for a maternity post in our Portlaoise Depot with an immediate start.
Purpose of job: Assist the depot supervisor in the day to day tasks necessary in the running of a busy depot.
Ideal candidate will have:
- Excellent customer service skills
- Experience in a supervisory role an advantage previous experience in handling cash and working in sales an advantage
Closing date 11th March 2020
Please email your CV to roisin.curran@jonesoil.ie
or apply in writing to:
Rosin Curran
Jones Oil, 407-410 The Capel Building,Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7
