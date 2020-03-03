Sponsored

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor

Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor

Full Time Assistant Depot Supervisor wanted for a maternity post in our Portlaoise Depot with an immediate start.
Purpose of job: Assist the depot supervisor in the day to day tasks necessary in the running of a busy depot.

Ideal candidate will have:
- Excellent customer service skills
- Experience in a supervisory role an  advantage previous experience in handling cash and working in sales an advantage

Closing date 11th March 2020
Please email your CV to roisin.curran@jonesoil.ie 
or apply in writing to:
Rosin Curran
Jones Oil, 407-410 The Capel Building,Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7 