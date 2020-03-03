JOB OPPORTUNITY: Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor

Jones Oil require Assistant Depot Supervisor

Full Time Assistant Depot Supervisor wanted for a maternity post in our Portlaoise Depot with an immediate start.

Purpose of job: Assist the depot supervisor in the day to day tasks necessary in the running of a busy depot.

Ideal candidate will have:

- Excellent customer service skills

- Experience in a supervisory role an advantage previous experience in handling cash and working in sales an advantage

Closing date 11th March 2020

Please email your CV to roisin.curran@jonesoil.ie

or apply in writing to:

Rosin Curran

Jones Oil, 407-410 The Capel Building,Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7