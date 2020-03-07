Standing room only at Laois tourism website launch

It was standing room only on Tuesday, February 18 for the launch of the new Laois Tourism launch.

The new website is a key marketing tool for promoting all that the county offers for tourists and visitors to Laois.

With an extensive What’s On section it will also become an excellent resource for locals wanting to know what’s happening in Laois all in the one place.

Research tells us that 76% use the web when planning a holiday so the investment in developing a modern, mobile friendly site that is easily shared was the main objective.

The site can be viewed at https://laoistourism.ie/.

The Midland’s Park Hotel hosted the event in their new “Timahoe” meeting room.

A large contingent of tourism providers from all around Laois including accommodation providers, activity providers, local organisations as well as a strong representation from Laois Co Council and Laois Councillors.

MC for the evening was Chair of Laois Tourism Caragh Burns Sharma.

CEO of Laois County Council John Mullholland was impressed to see such a large turnout and commended Laois Tourism on the work that has been undertaken in the 18 months since the Tourism Strategy was launched in 2018.

It is a testament to the renewed collaboration by the industry and its members that a strong tourism network has been established.

The website is another important milestone in the strategy implementation and growing tourism awareness and numbers in Laois and beyond.

The night also saw the announcement of a series of training and networking events that will take place between March and September.

The aim is to offer continuing support to the tourism sector. This targeted training will be available free to members of Laois Tourism.

The many benefits of membership were showcase by Caragh Burns Sharma. These include:

- Featured listing with promotional space on new website

- Use our social channels & our personnel to promote your business and offers and reach over 10,000 users per month.

- Feature your events on the monthly What’s On Guide or use this listing in your business to encourage visitors to arrive early or stay longer. Always be in the know!

- Access to a new bank of Laois Photography and Videography.

- Access to dedicated personal that are committed to developing tourism in the county.

- Representation at 3 trade shows and consumer events for 2020.

- Access to Laois promotional material including maps and brochures.

- A significant training programme will be introduced in 2020.

- 5 networking events in 2020 .

- Selection of complimentary tickets and discounts to events at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for you and your guests.