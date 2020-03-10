Third level Laois students being offered summer jobs with council

Third level students in Laois are being invited to apply for summer jobs with Laois County Council.

It is offering six weeks of placement to a limited number of full time third level students, in its Summer Student Employment Scheme 2020.

The placements will include assignment to either office based duties or environmental enhancement works in Portlaoise and Portarlington.

Applications on an official application form must be received by March 19.

The council has advertised the jobs in this week's Leinster Express issue out this Tuesday March 10.