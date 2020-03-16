Telfords open for business in Portlaoise and Mountrath

Telfords have moved to inform the public that they are open for business with the following normal opening hours

Telfords Portlaoise Trade: 8am - 6pm

Telfords Portlaoise DIY: 9am - 6pm

Telfords Portlaoise Electrical: 9.30am - 6pm

Telfords Mountrath: 8.30am - 6pm (closed for lunch 1-2pm)

"We are closely monitoring the situation around COVID-19. Our primary concern is always the safety of our CUSTOMERS and STAFF. In our business, we are following guidance from our government agencies, the World Health Organization and other public health bodies, a statement read.

Putting the safety of our people first – Our proposed method of operation is:

- Use the provided hand sanitisers often

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze

- Bin used tissues and wash your hands

- Please maintain social/physical distance

- Please refrain from bringing young children into the store

- Please use contactless payment as much as possible

"We deeply value our relationship with our customers and want to assure you that we’re taking the necessary steps to protect you, our people, our operations and the services we provide.

"We wish you all the very best for you and your families."