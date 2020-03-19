Laois Chamber is open to offer businesses any support possible

Laois Chamber is hosting another online meeting today (Thursday, March 19) at 1pm.

The discussion will include the financial supports offered by the banks on Wednesday.

Evelyn Reddin, Head of the Laois Local Enterprise Office will join the discussion to outline and answer questions on the supports they can offer Laois businesses during the Covid-19 crisis.

Bernie Everard, CEO Laois Chamber had hoped to get the banks in on the call, but it was not possible at this stage. "They have given us permission to circulate their phone numbers and the message is they are at the end of the line. They are dealing with people on a case by case basis. There is no one fit solution."

Bernie believes that the online meetings at least give businesses a chance to talk to each other and share experiences. "A problem shared can be a problem halved," she notes.

"I am asking members to took at our Directory listing and see similar type businesses. At least they can bounce ideas off each other.

"A big issue for a lot of our members is commercial rates. Chambers Ireland has publicly put out a call on it to see what can be done as regards alleviating rates pressures on businesses in the immediate future.

"Another big concern is employees and job losses. A lot of companies are small family type units and for them it's personal," she said.

Laois Chamber now has 100 members. Bernie stresses that the Chamber is available for non-members at this time. She is also conducting one on one calls with individual businesses.

"We are here to give any support we can. Laois Chamber is open, we are a virtual office at the moment."

Contact Bernie at bernie@laoischamber.ie or 085-2566522. The login in for today's online meeting at 1pm is

Meeting id: 404 191 032

Password: 005280