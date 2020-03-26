Alternative trading arrangements for livestock are possible, say IFA

Reacting to the announcement that marts are to close, IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was disappointing and another challenge to the trade, but emphasised that alternative safe arrangements can be put in place.

This would allow cattle to continue to move and trade at this important time of the year for the sector. “There are no restrictions on the movement of livestock,” he said.

“We have been in contact with the ICOS Marts Committee. We are strongly of the view that our existing livestock mart network can provide the mechanism to facilitate the continuation of trade between farmers, while also adhering to the increased restrictions,” he said.

Marts have weighing facilities and a system that provides security of payment. They also have a long track record of security of payment which underpins the bond of trust between buyers and sellers.

“Farmers should be very careful about entering into any arrangements where payment may not be secured,” he said.