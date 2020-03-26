Kildare Village closes ‘until further notice’ due to Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential retail outlets

Kildare Village has shut its doors until further notice due to the Government's Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential retail outlets.

The shopping mall said: "In order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and brand staff, and Kildare Village staff, and in conformity with Irish Government requirements, Kildare Village will be temporarily closed from 24 March until further notice.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

"We thank you for your friendship and look forward to welcoming you again soon.

"We hope you all stay safe and well."