Laois Chamber asking businesses to donate protective items for Covid-19 volunteers

Laois businesses are being asked to donate gloves and masks to protect volunteers helping in the community during the Covid-19 emergency.

Laois Chamber, an umbrella group for over 100 businesses in Laois, has put out the call.

Bernie Everard is the CEO and explained where the protective gear will be used.

"Laois Partnership have volunteers who are putting food hampers together and delivering them. They are running low on personal protective equipment," she said.

The volunteers are packing and delivering free food hampers to vulnerable people, collecting and delivering fuel, prescriptions and food to isolated older people in the community.

"In the business world a lot of companies would have gloves or aprons lying idle in warehouses, maybe for painting work. This will help volunteers a lot. It is amazing what businesses are doing already with donations," she said.

It is all part of the effort directed by the Laois Community Response Forum which is led by Laois County Council.

"Laois Chamber are delighted to be part of the Laois Reponse Forum headed by Laois County Council," Ms Everard said.

Please contact bernie@laoischamber.ie if you can help.