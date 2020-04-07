Take an online coffee break and meet other Laois businesses

Laois businesses are being invited to make themselves a coffee and meet other business people working remotely this week for chats and supports.

Laois Local Enterprise Office (Laois LEO) is holding a Virtual Coffee Break this Wednesday April 8 at 3pm on Zoom.

"Join us for a dynamic and interactive networking session where you will meet other Laois business owners facing similar challenges. Bring your own coffee and ditch the isolation - connect, collaborate and gain peer support. Keep your network alive, learn from and support each other while staying apart," the office says.

The virtual coffee morning is supported by Laois Chamber, where CEO Bernie Everard is also reaching out online daily to listen and offer support to some 100 Laois business members during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I have been working remotely myself but we put out a newsletter every evening so everyone can know the government supports available. It's really hard on businesses, but we need the Chamber more than every now. After Easter we hope to help businesses plan strategies to come out of this," Ms Everard said.

This highly interactive event will be hosted on ZOOM and facilitated by The Entrepreneurs Academy team.