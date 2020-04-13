Laois Chamber Covid-19 resource help for business for the week ahead

Laois Chamber of Commerce has announced the agenda of online events designed to help business through the coronavirus Covid-19 emergency.

They are as follows:

Tuesday, April 14 12pm Hosted by Laois Chamber

Panel discussion with Eveyln Reddin – Laois LEO, Pat Sutton - O’Kelly Sutton, Billy Holland - IFAC

"Updates on LEO supports, Dealing with the Banks and Dealing with Revenue during COVID-19 crisis”

Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/ 668523261?pwd= VlRNUWlJUmM0eWwxVkJJaFhjbUwrdz 09



Wednesday April 15th at 2pm: Peninsula

Lay-offs and short-time working because of COVID19 – how do I handle it?

https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 8718189730931050765



Thursday, April 16th 9.30 -12.30 - Hosted by Laois LEO

"Self Care and Coping with Stress while remaining Productive" For more info and to book your place visit:

https://www.localenterprise. ie/!5PLJYJ

Friday, April 17th at 2pm: Pensinula

"How to manage and motivate your staff working from home"

https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 227863195826273293

Meanwhile, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme from the Local Enterprise Offices has been expanded in response to Covid-19, offering financial assistance of up to €2,500 to help your business trade online.

New flexibilities with the €2,500 Trading Online Vouchers have been announced, allowing businesses to apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500 where they have successfully utilised their first one.

Click here for further information on the voucher scheme.