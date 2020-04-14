Laois Shopping Centre helps to support Covid-19 frontline workers

The Laois Shopping Centre is supporting the men and women on the medical frontline by having donation trolleys on the mall

for personal hygiene products.

The staff and patients in hospitals across the country right now are experiencing a shortage of personal hygiene products given the inability of friends and families to visit and deliver the essentials required for a hospital stay.

The donation trolleys in Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise are part of a national initiative by the Harcourt Development Shopping Centres who are running the campaign across their six regional shopping centres - Galway Shopping Centre, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Donaghmede Shopping Centre (Dublin), Parkway Shopping Centre (Limerick), Longwalk Shopping Centre (Dundalk).

Harcourt Development said: “The outpouring of gratitude for these amazing people has been fantastic. One small donation can go a long way to helping hospital staff and patients feel somewhat human in these difficult times.”