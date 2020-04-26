Laois Partnership is open for business during coronavirus

Laois Partnership Company, Local Development Company (LPC) is open for business and supporting the local community and business during the COVID-19 crisis despite the fact that many physical offices are closed to the public.

Laois Partnership Company is also a member of the Laois Community Forum which has been convened to co-ordinate the community response to Covid-19 locally.

Catherine Cowap, Acting General Manager of LPC, explained that the company’s staff are busily adapting its services to meet the changing needs of our communities during this challenging time.

Laois Partnership Company operates a comprehensive range of social inclusion, employment services and community development programmes and we know that many of the people we work with are struggling with the isolation, employment or other issues associated with the current restrictions.”

“To help those people, our services are responding rapidly to current circumstances and currently our social inclusion, employment services and community development teams are supporting vulnerable indivduals and community groups wherever needed.

Some of the ways we have been assisting include, maintaining contact by phone and texts with individuals and groups, collecting shopping/ prescriptions /fuel for isolated and vulnerable people, liaising with schools to provide children with homework packs, printing and distributing DEASP Covid – 19 claim forms to local locations, supporting job match services in a rapidly changing labour market, continuously updating website and Facebook with information and links, leaflet drops to advise of community services and liaising with Laois PPN around volunteering and supports across the county for vulnerable people at this challenging time.

Ms Cowap said that in addition to supporting individuals in the communities in Laois, LPC is also there to support businesses and organisations who might be finding it difficult to deal with some of challenges thrown up by the crisis.

“While many businesses are having to shut down temporarily, others are looking to take on more staff at this time. Because of the employment services we provide, we can help them access skilled and experienced people here in Laois. In addition, many organisations and groups have an urgent need for volunteers and we can assist them to link in with the right people for these roles.

“We also manage the Laois Volunteer Information Service and can report we have had a huge upsurge in volunteers who want to help in the community during this challenging time.

She explained that Laois Partnership Company is one of 49 Local Development Companies that comprise the Irish Local Development Network CLG (ILDN).

“Like Laois Partnership Company, these are all not-for-profit, multi-sectoral partnerships that deliver community and rural development, labour market activation, social inclusion and social enterprise services across the country. Last year, the network supported more than 15,000 communities and community groups and 173,000 individuals across the country,” she said.

You can contact Laois Partnership on 057 – 8661900 or www.laoispartnership.ie, our facebook pages, or at info@laoispartnership.ie